Eritrea: Meeting On Reinforcing Community Magistrates

Mendefera — The Ministry of Justice organized a workshop on 6 November in Mendefera aimed at strengthening the community magistrates.

At the meeting in which heads of line ministries and PFDJ as well as heads of national associations took part, Ms. Fauzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, gave extensive briefing focusing on the role and contribution of community magistrates as well as strengthening them in congruent with the mission of the Ministry of Justice.

Indicating that effort has bee exerted to provide the public with efficient, equitable and timely legal service to the public, Ms. Fauzia explained on the significance of establishing community magistrates that have credibility and confidence of the public.

Minister Fauzia went on to say that the national law takes into account the socio-economic, political, cultural and historical foundation of the society, and called on the public to stand alongside the community magistrates in a bid to ensure social justice.

At the meeting, Mr. Robel Woldemicael, head of Information Technology at the Ministry of Justice, gave briefing on the digital equipments set to be installed in all magistrates and attorney offices across the country.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the efforts that should be undertaken to strengthen community magistrates as well as the challenges that could occur in the introduction of information technology.