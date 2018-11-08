8 November 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Kirsty Coventry Warns Chiyangwa

Photo: Kirsty Coventry/Instagrm
Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry.
By Lemuel Chekai

Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry has fired warning shots at the current Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Phillip Chiyangwa who is desperately tailoring a one-man race for the football governing body elections slated for early December.

Posting on her Twitter account yesterday, Coventry bemoaned corruption and mismanagement which vowed wont be allowed to retard the country's economic growth.

#Youth #Sport #Art #Recreation add enormous value to our economy and I won't let corruption or mismanagement destroy our vision of becoming an upper middle income country. Its time for our potential to be realized! You are going to be seeing a lot more of me now. #MYSAR

-- Kirsty Coventry (@KirstyCoventry) November 7, 2018

With the current confusion at ZIFA, the statement comes as a warning to Chiyangwa who has been stitching ultimate moves to thwart prospects of his contender Felton Kamambo from contesting for the football's most coveted job.

After getting disqualified by the electoral committee for failing the integrity test, Kamambo's attempt to appeal against the ruling was jeopardized as the appeals committee had raised appeal fees from $1 000 to a whopping $10 000.

He has since filed his notice against the ruling although he was not told of the particular reasons why he failed the test.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

