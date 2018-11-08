Gambia: NA Monitoring Committee On Nationwide Tour

The National Assembly Select Committee on the Monitoring, Evaluation and Implementation of Government projects, have begun a nationwide tour of Government projects across the country.

The Committee visited the NEMA Road Projects in Ndunku Kebbeh,Chilla, Banni and Salikenni access roads.

Sulayman Saho, the Chairperson of the Committee, said the visit is meant to assess the level of implementation of Government projects. He thanked NEMA for sponsoring the projects.

Majanko Samusa, said the construction of the roads is one of the benefits brought to residents of the area by Coalition 2016 Government. He informed the gathering that the Committee is put in place to ensure transparency on Government expenditure of State resources on development projects.

He urged that the resources be effectively and evenly utilized throughout the country, regardless of sentiments and backgrounds, noting that the 2016 change was made possible through the participation of all the citizens of the country.

Momodou Lamin Gassama, NEMA Project Coordinator explained that Ndunku Kebbeh /Chilla road is a 15.2 kilometer stretch worth D28,728,000 whereas the Salikenni/Banni road, is an 18 kilometer stretch worth D31,395,000.

He unveiled that NEMA will be providing a tractor, two combined milling machines, two combined harvesters and two transplanting machines to each of its six Cooperative societies, so as to ensure sustainability, once the projects face out.

The concerned communities thanked the NA Committee for the visit and stressed that the construction of the roads will enhance movement which has for long, been their biggest challenge.