Kenya: KRU Name Shujaa, Morans Squads for Safari Sevens

The Kenya Rugby Union on Wednesday named the players that will make up the Shujaa and Morans squads that will feature in the Safari Sevens at the RFUEA ground this weekend.

The Union confirmed both teams will be under the tutelage of Kenya Sevens head coach Paul Murunga and his assistant Kevin Wambua while Lamech Bogonko remains the physio.

Eden Agero (Shujaa) and Samuel Motari (Morans) will skipper their respective sides.

Shujaa: Eden Agero, Michael Wanjala, Herman Humwa, Alvin Otieno, Harold Anduvate, Johnstone Olindi, Daniel Taabu, Mark Wandetto, Charles Omondi, Dennis Ombachi, Cyprian Kuto and Leonard Mugaisi.

Morans: Samuel Motari, Brian Wahinya,Eliakim Kichoi, Timothy Mmasi, Brian Wandera, Mark Kwemoi, Gregory Ochieng, Shaddon Munoko, Paul Mutsami, Ronnie Omondi, Vincent Onyala and Eric Ombasa.