Kenya: Kerr - Gor Mahia Stronger After Everton Match

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr suggests his players were overwhelmed by the occasion during Tuesday's historic friendly match against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Englishman also said the experience his charges gathered in this contest versus the English Premier League side will come in handy in their continental engagements in the 2018/2019 season.

On the historic night at the 40,000-seater facility under floodlights in Liverpool, the Kenyan team struggled to compete in arguably their most important game of their careers.

First-half goals from Ademola Lookman and Kieran Dowell assured the hosts' full control at the break in this SportPesa Trophy match.

Additional strikes from Nathan Broadhead and Oumar Niasse wrapped up a deserved 4-0 victory for the second string English Premier League side in the last 10 minutes of the game.

"We can definitely play far better than this and at some point, my charges played a reserved game, offering too much respect to the opponent," said Kerr.

"Overall, it turned out to be a good learning experience for the lads though many people wanted me to field my strong team the whole game. I am happy to have given each player a chance to play. We look forward to take this experience to the next stage of the (Caf) Champions League."

Gor showed signs of rustiness in this encounter, but still winger George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo, second choice keeper Peter Odhiambo and new signing Shafik Batambuze at left back were some of the players who impressed.

First choice keeper Boniface Oluoch, however, did struggle and in particular, should have done better with the second goal the team conceded. This was K'Ogalo's third winless match against an English opponent.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan contingent in England which included opposition leaders Raila Odinga and James Orengo, Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia and SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauari on Wednesday toured English Championship club Hull City, a team which recently beat Gor Mahia on post-match penalties at Kasarani.

K'Ogalo are expected back home on Saturday morning.