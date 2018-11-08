Ghana: Danish Embassy Launches Evaluation Report

The Danish Embassy in Accra will today launch a report on a partnership evaluation initiative that seeks to enhance the relationship between Ghana and Denmark.

Dubbed, 'Evaluation of the Ghana-Denmark Partnership 2007- 2017', the objective of the initiative is to assess results achieved, the sustainability and future opportunities from the bilateral cooperation with a main focus on governance and private sector development support.

The project was commissioned by the Evaluation Department (EVAL) in the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A statement from the embassy explained that as part of the phasing out of Denmark's support to the governance sector by the end of 2018, the Embassy of Denmark commissioned governance.

The documentation study is covering the Danish support to the sector from 1990 to 2018, and it is intended to highlight selected results and challenges.

It also seeks to inspire dialogue with relevant stakeholders about the situation after DANIDA's exit.

According to the statement, the documentation study has resulted in a technical background report, a journalistic magazine and 10 short films, all of which would be launched at the event.