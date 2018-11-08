8 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Tema Police Clamp Down On Criminals ... Arrest 13 Nigerians

By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Tema — The Tema Regional Police Command as part of plans to clamp down on criminal activities in the Tema metropolis, Friday arrested 13 Nigerians.

Two of them, Frank Inyang Thomas, 40, and Segun Mustapha, 36, described by police as members of a syndicate that trail and rob people, who withdrawn money from banks, were arrested in a silver coloured private Toyota Corolla car at the Meridian Cluster of Banks.

Briefing journalists on Monday, the Tema Regional Police Commander Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Akrofi Oyirifi, said Thomas and Mustapha were grabbed in connection with the stealing of GH¢14,000.00 from a vehicle parked at Franco Phones, near the Ghana Water Company, at Community One on October 26.

The police commander said the police received a complaint that Thomas and Mustapha trailed the victim, who had withdrawn GH¢14,000.00 from a bank and kept the amount in his vehicle.

According to DCOP Oyirifi the victim parked his car at Franco Phones shop to make enquiries, but on his return, he detected that the driver's side door had been opened and the money stolen.

DCOP Akrofi said a closed-circuit television camera installed at the shop captured one of the suspects with the money moments before he was whisked away in the silver coloured Toyota Corolla car, prompting police to mount surveillance on the car and its occupants.

DCOP Akrofi said the two suspects after their arrest led police to their place of abode at Abokobi No. 2 in Sakumono, and further investigations led to the arrest of 11 others, suspected to be cyber fraudsters.

They are Embrose Palmer, 26, Dannis Ogogo, 28, Julius, 27 and Omashomere, 24,

Israel Efe, 28, Stanley Adde, 32, Solomon Ipumah Henry Edijala, 28, Chindu Iyere, 21, Frederick Okiemete, 24, Abanum Lesley, 27, and Omoriode Etohwos, 26.

DCOP Akrofi said the 11 told police that they operated in the Accra and Tema areas, adding that items retrieved from them included nine computer laptops, eight assorted mobile phones and GH¢2,000.00.

DCOP Akrofi urged residents of Tema to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of criminals, through the emergency numbers 191or 18555 or 0542719093.

