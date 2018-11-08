Ghana: Mountcrest Varsity Law 'Freshers' Hold Soiree

Mr Kwaku Ansah-Asare founder and Rector of the college with Mr Ibrahim Anyass(,second from left) SRC President,Mrs Irene Horsham,(second from right) and Professor Horold Amanoo- Kwafo

A cocktail to welcome and usher in fresh students of the Law Faculty of MountCrest University College (MUC) was held in Accra at the weekend.

The students were treated to dancing, eating, drinking and sharing of ideas.

Addressing the gathering Mr Kwaku Asare-Ansah, the Rector of the college said the occasion was to enable the students and lecturers fraternise, socialise and interact with one another.

He said the college was banned by the National Accreditation Board for two years not to admit Law students into the Faculty but the ban was lifted on March 20, this year for admission.

Mr Ansah said the new enrollment of law students began in October this year.

According to him, the ban affected the revenue generation of the school and reduced the enrolment of law students drastically and the entire school population.

He said, the colleges' social responsibility included engaging the students to teach at the basic schools in their catchment areas, and that they are planning to engage the students to teach at the Accra High School next year.

The Rector said, the college would be organising an eye screening exercise for residents, cleaning exercises respectively at Nima, holding of Christmas get-together and communal labour, all with the view to creating awareness for the college.

On teaching and learning the Rector said the faculty does not follow the traditional ways of teaching by spoon-feeding their students, rather they prepare materials and handouts for the students, who do a lot of research and in turn lecture the lecturers.

Mr Asare-Ansah, a renowned lawyer, who instituted the law school at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), said the performance of the college was almost at par with KNUST's academic performance.