Ghana: G/Times News Editor Urges Students to Be Studious

The News Editor of the Ghanaian Times, the flagship of the New Times Corporation (NTC), Mr. Mathew Ayoo has advised students to take their studies serious in order to become citizens of change in their various communities.

He said the country needs people with great minds to keep abreast with the positive changes happening in the world, adding that "our future leaders need to be well educated to change their mindsets towards certain myths in the society".

Mr. Ayoo made the remarks during a visit by students of the North Hills International School (NHIS) to the corporation in Accra on Tuesday.

The visit was to acquaint themselves with the production process of NTC's newspapers - The Ghanaian Times and The Spectator.

He advised the students to choose a profession of their choice as that would help them become more passionate about their chosen career.

The News Editor encouraged them to listen to their parents and teachers in order to succeed in their education endeavours.

Mr Ayoo advised parents to focus on the needs of their children and utilise their strengths in order to protect their interests.

The students were taken through the daily activities of the corporation especially news gathering, selection of stories and production.

They visited the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newsrooms, the graphic design and printing sections, among others.

A teacher of the school who accompanied the students on the visit, Mr Delali Sekor said the visit was to motivate and enrich the students in order to add reality to their learning experience.

Mr Sekor said educational excursions gave the children exciting educational experiences as compared to the regular school environment, adding that "all work and no play makes jack a dull boy".

The trip, he said, was meant to increase the chances of students to retain what had been taught in the classroom adding that it would broaden their perspective on their future careers and increase their desire to try new things.