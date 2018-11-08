Ghana: Normalisation Committee Requires Gh¢7.2m to Run Football

The FIFA Normalisation Committee has told Parliament's Youth and Sports Committee that it would require an amount of GH¢7.2 million to run its programmes.

It is unclear if the Committee will raise the amount by themselves or they would require government support.

The chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee, Alex Kofi Agyekum, who made this known in a Citi News interview, said the committee seeks to use the money being requested to organise a football competition among other things, to revive football in the country.

"They have some kind of programmes they are going to roll out and they told us they needed GH¢7.2 million to organise some competition as a way of reviving the local clubs. We have asked them to present the details to us," Mr Agyekum said.

The committee met with the Normalisation Committee to find out about the work done so far in the exercise of their mandate.

Speaking to Citi News, the Mpohor MP said the Sports Committee will keenly monitor the work of the Normalisation Committee.

He further indicated that the committee will not be pressurised to come out with recommendations that will not stand the test of time.

"At the same time too, we are not expecting them to proceed like tortoise in discharging their duties," he added.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Normalisation Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah, has said the body will work hard to revive football economy of the country.