Malawi: Man Arrested Over Indian Hemp Cultivation

Lilongwe — Lingadzi Police in Lilongwe Monday arrested a 41 year old, Patrick Biyeni for cultivating Indian hemp locally known as Chamba in his farm in Area 10 which made a body of land cruiser full after Police uprooted it.

According to Central Region Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nolliettie Chimala, Police received the information from members of the community that the suspect cultivates Indian hemp in his farm found along the stream of Kamanthongo which is between Areas 10 and 43 in the city.

She added that the suspect mixed the plant with maize, cassava, onions, beans, green pepper and assorted vegetables in order to trick the public.

"Upon following the report we received from the members of the community, Police rushed to the scene and managed uproot the plant and arrest the suspect," the PRO said.

Chihana urged the public to continue providing them with such kind of information about people who may be seen possessing, cultivating and selling the substance because criminals always live in our communities.

The suspect is pending court proceedings to answer charges of illegal cultivation of Indian hemp which Contravenes Regulation 6A as read with 19 of Dangerous Drug Act.

Biyeni hails from Nenekeza Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kwataine, in Ntcheu district.