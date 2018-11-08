8 November 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Arrest Tanzanian Witchdoctor for Exorcising Evil Spirits in Chitipa

By Tiwonge Kumwenda

Malawi Police in Chitipa have arrested a Tanzanian herbalist for allegedly exercising evil spirit in the district.

Northern region police assistant spokesperson Maurice Chapola identified the herbalist as a 32 year old Laurent Paul from Samuel Ikumbiro Village in Illenje District.

He said the Tanzanian herbalist was arrested on Tuesday in Wene Ipenza Village around the area of Traditional Authority Kameme in the district where he was conducting trials by ordeal of alleged witches and wizards.

"Police found the suspect in the process of exorcising the alleged charms at the house of group village head Ipenza and impounded the items used in the exorcism," said Chapola,

He is expected to appear in court to answer counts of instigating trials by ordeal, charging persons with witchcraft and entering the country illegally.

Police are reminding people that they should refrain from taking part in trials by ordeal, saying those found doing so will be prosecuted.

