3 November 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Lufthansa Kicks Off Addis to Frankfurt Flight

Lufthansa, the German airline, inaugurated weekly non-stop flights between Addis Abeba and the German city of Frankfurt on Monday, October 29, 2018.

Prior to this change, the flight from Addis Abeba to Frankfurt included a stopover in Jeddah. The non-stop flight is scheduled for five days a week and is expected to save two-and-a-half hours of flight time, reducing it to six hours and 45 minutes.

The first historical flight by Lufthansa to Addis Abeba was on May 14, 1969. The airline currently serves 271 destinations in 105 countries on four continents.

The other Lufthansa Group business segment in Ethiopia is cargo, which currently has a capacity of about 100tn of freight a week.

The primary export goods from Ethiopia to Europe are flowers, vegetables and textiles.

