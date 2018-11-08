3 November 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Export Generates U.S.$628M in First Quarter

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopia earned 628 million dollars from the export of goods in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Out of 123 countries Ethiopia exports to, Somalia was the number one destination, while the United States and the Netherlands came second and third, according to the Ministry of Trade & Industry.

To one of the nation's biggest trade partners, China, over 42 million dollars worth of goods were exported.

Asia received the largest volume of exported goods, clocking in at 235.3 million dollars, followed by Europe and Africa.

Last fiscal year, the nation earned 2.83 billion dollars from exports, with agricultural goods making up the bulk of the revenues. The earnings were lower than the previous fiscal year and has shown general stagnation over the past three years.

Continuous years of low export performance have given way to a lopsided trade balance where the trade deficit currently stand around 13 billion dollars.

Ethiopia

20,000 Ethiopian Smallholder Farmers Targeted With Climate Smart Technology

CTA together with Farm Africa has launched a new project to promote the resilience of 20,000 smallholder farmers against… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.