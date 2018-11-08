Ethiopia: Nation to Increase Electricity Tariffs

The Ethiopian Electric Utility announced new electricity tariffs for its residential customers.

The tariff increase will be implemented in four different phases to ease the burden on customers. The phases will be rolled out over four years.

The incremental tariffs will have seven stages for household customers depending on their utilities. For those household customers that have been utilising 50kw for the last 12 years, the tariff remains 0.273 Br a kilowatt. Customers that have utilised 100kw and 200kw will pay 0.4591 Br and 0.7807 Br a kilowatt, respectively.

The objective is to improve the quality of service and to make the service more accessible, according to Ethiopian Electric Utility. The tariff increment is expected to come into effect beginning in the next month.