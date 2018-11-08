Malawi: Mchacha Rewarded With Cabinet Appointment for Slut-Shaming Women

Photo: The Herald

President Peter Mutharika (file photo).

The overzealous ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the South, Charles Mchacha, has impressed President Peter Mutharika for his foul mouthing of opposition UTM party and slut-shaming women associated with it as he has now been appointed Deputy Minister of Homeland Security which also includes Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma).

The Cabinet list released by the Office of President and Cabinet and signed by the Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara shows that Mutharika has appointed Mchacha in his 20-member Cabinet after a reshuffle on Wednesday.

Mchacha, who is also Thyolo West legislator, is returning as deputy minister after he once served as deputy minister of finance at the same time he was sitting his Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) during the tenure of late president Bingu wa Mutharika.

But his appointment now comes hot on the heals of his rant that all women who are not in DPP, but with other parties particulary the UTM, are 'mahule' (whores).

Mchacha in his recent outburst on Sunday in Ndirande during a DPP rally addressed by the party's vice president (Southern Region) Kondwani Nankhumwa, attacked members of Vice President Saulos Chilima's UTM as thieves, promiscuous and satanic.

He has not been reprimanded and has miantaied that being a whore is one of the criteria for joining UTM.

Commentators have said Mchacha's appointment in Cabinet is the highest symbol of approval he has got for his loudmouth.

Posting on Facebook, commentator Idriss Ali Nassah wrote: " It's now clear that the nonsense that Charles Mchacha spews is actually with the approval and encouragement of his boss, President Peter Mutharika.

"Just days after labeling all women who legitimately exercise their right to support a political party of their choice as 'prostitutes', Mchacha has been awarded with a ministerial post. In Mchacha, Peter has found a useful idiot. The appointment is also a signal that the DPP has decided to abandon any pretense of decency and values."

Nassah continued: "With no more ideas left to give, the panicky President has morphed into a shameless phallocentric who subscribes to, and approves of, the politics of vulgarity, misogyny and violent hate."

Other have accused Mchacha of acting against the current national discourse about encouraging women to meaningfully participate in politics--and that turning women's sexuality into a weapon against them is scaring women away from participating in politics.

In the new Cabinet, the other two new faces are Phalombe East member of Parliament (MP) Alex Mailosi as Deputy Minister of Defence and Chitipa South MP Welani Chilenga.