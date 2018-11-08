Malawi: ZDC Passes By-Laws On Revenue Mobilisation

8 November 2018

By Evance Chisiano

Zomba — Zomba District Council has approved by laws to enhance its enforcement in revenue mobilization and safeguard environment, fisheries and agricultural activities to minimize disorders.

Zomba District Council chairperson, Evans Namakoka, in an interview on Monday said the bylaws were passed during a full council meeting on Friday.

He said the bylaws will allow the council to discharge its operation within the law.

Some of the bylaws were on market and vending that provide for designation of public market, hours of operating public markets, erection of stalls and shops in markets, eviction and refusal of admission of traders.

Others were on Liquor licensing, business and premises licensing, and regulations on production and sale of opaque and traditional beer in the district.

The district council also approved bylaws that regulate management and protection of forest vegetation to ensure dispose of waste in green belt and riversides is prohibited.

Namakoka said there is need for people in the district to be aware of the newly approved bylaws for regulations to be effective.

The council chairperson has therefore called on the council to implement the bylaws to ensure relevance of the regulations which he said are meant to develop Zomba District for the benefit of communities.

Namakoka said the district specific bylaws are in line with the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi. He said there was adequate consultation before the bylaws were presented and approved by council members.

