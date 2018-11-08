8 November 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Stam Warn Farmers Against Using Fake Seeds

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Roy Nkosi

Lilongwe — Seed Trade Association of Malawi (STAM) has warned farmers in the country against the use of fake seeds arguing that they are low yielding and contribute to food insufficiency.

STAM Chairperson John Lungu Tuesday told a press briefing in Lilongwe that association would protect farmers from unscrupulous traders so that they benefit from high quality certified seeds.

"Every year our experience has been that, when we approach the rainy season, there are people who would like to enrich themselves unscrupulously by providing or making fake seed on the market.

"These seeds are very cheap to make sure that the farmers are buying from them, but we are warning farmers genuine seeds can only be accessed from reputable seed companies, reputable registered agro dealer that have been contracted to do this job," he said.

Lungu added that the Seed Trade Association of Malawi has contracted adequate agro dealer networks throughout the country to ensure accessibility of the certified seeds so that farmers should not travel long distances to access it.

"Agro dealers have license from government and contracts from seed companies whose seeds they are selling," Lungu said on how farmers can identify the agro dealers.

He further advised farmers against purchasing seeds displayed in open places such as those exposed to the sun or placed on chemicals like fertilizer and oil as they affect seed germination.

According to the STAM, seed companies in the country have an estimated combined total of 18,324 and 6,052 metric tons of certified maize and legume seeds respectively.

Malawi

Mhango Resigns As Attorney General

President Peter Mutharika has accepted the resignation of Charles Mhango as Attorney General and has since appointed… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.