South Africa: Boks Favourites to Edge France in Paris - Bookies

The Springboks will edge France in Saturday's Test in Paris, if local bookmakers are to be believed...
According to Sportingbet, the Boks head into the match as 31/50 favourites for the win, while France are outsiders at 13/10 .
The draw, meanwhile, is on offer at 20/1 .
In terms of the match handicap, the Boks are just 3 -point favourites, showing the bookies are expecting it to be a tight contest.
That was the case last year, when Allister Coetzee's Boks emerged as narrow 18-17 winners.
Kick-off on Saturday is at 22:05 (SA time).
Source: Sport24