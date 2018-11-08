South Africa: Boks Favourites to Edge France in Paris - Bookies

The Springboks will edge France in Saturday's Test in Paris, if local bookmakers are to be believed...

According to Sportingbet, the Boks head into the match as 31/50 favourites for the win, while France are outsiders at 13/10 .

The draw, meanwhile, is on offer at 20/1 .

In terms of the match handicap, the Boks are just 3 -point favourites, showing the bookies are expecting it to be a tight contest.

That was the case last year, when Allister Coetzee's Boks emerged as narrow 18-17 winners.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 22:05 (SA time).

Source: Sport24