Namibia: Young African 'Challenge' NPL Ban

Friday's Namibia Premier League kick-off could be deferred indefinitely should Young African succeed with their application for an urgent court interdict following their suspension from the top-flight on Wednesday.

The suspension "with immediate effect from all NPL football activities pending the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings", stems from Young African's use of Zimbabwean national Tapiwa Simon Musekiwa for NPL matches under a false identity last season.

Consequently, Saturday's match between Young African and Citizens will not take place.

"My lawyers have already prepared a court interdict to challenge this so that the league does not start," a defiant Young African chairman Maleagi Ngarizemo told The Namibian Sport on Wednesday.

The NPL executive committee followed through on the recommendation of its prosecutor Kadhila Amoomo to ban the club, but "not to take any action against Tapiwa Simon Musekiwa at this stage since he is currently not registered with the NPL".

Ngarizemo argues that the recommendation was not in line with NPL regulations, and has vowed to get the suspension rescinded.

"What the prosecutor should have done was to recommend that the league be postponed, not to suspend a member. No one, not even the executive, has the power to suspend a member. They can only recommend to congress, and that's another two months to give notices and other procedures," he said.

Musekiwa is reportedly presently on the books of national champions African Stars, but has not been registered with the league body or the Namibia Football Association.

The player admitted to falsifying his identity in an affidavit with the Namibian Police dated 9 October 2018. Musekiwa declared that he was coerced into doing so by an unnamed individual, believed to be a Young African official, who facilitated his registration under a tampered Zimbabwean passport belonging to one Albert Mujikirera.

The alleged fraud came to light last month when Young Chiefs, relegated to the first division at the end of last season, complained to the NPL, and subsequently called for Young African to be docked points for matches in which the player featured. These points should then be awarded to the teams Young African faced, resulting in a reversal of Young Chiefs' relegation from the NPL.

African finished fifth in their debut top-flight campaign, while Chiefs missed the survival threshold by two points.