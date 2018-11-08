South Africa: Goosen Confirms Participation On PGA Senior Tour

Two-time US Open champion Retief Goosen has confirmed his place on the 2019 PGA Tour Champions .

The PGA Tour Champions is a membership organisation of professional golfers aged 50 and older, and includes 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Goosen, who turns 50 on February 3, 2019, will be eligible to make his debut at the Boca Raton Championship starting the week after his birthday.

"I am excited to begin this new chapter in my career and eager to compete alongside my peers on PGA Tour Champions," said Goosen, who is credited with 34 professional wins, according to his own website.

"The level of competition on this Tour is incredible and creates great drama for fans around the world each week, and I cannot wait to be a part of it."

Goosen will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Monday, June 10, 2019 in California in the week of the US Open.

Goosen will join Ernie Els , Gary Player and Bobby Locke as the only South Africans in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, World Golf Hall of Fame member Els, who turns 50 after the conclusion of the 2019 regular Seniors season, will have to wait until 2020 to make his official debut.

The Champions Tour announced it's 2019 schedule on Wednesday, and will feature 27 events in four countries, with total prize money of nearly $58 million.

The 2019 Tour will also welcome another two-time Major winner in the form of Angel Cabrera of Argentina.

The US Senior Open will be played at the Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame in June, while the season's other three Majors will be played at courses that have hosted PGA Tour events, including Oak Hill Golf Club (Senior PGA Championship), Firestone Country Club (Senior Players Championship) and Royal Lytham & St. Annes (Senior Open).

The complete 2019 schedule for PGA Tour Champions can be found at PGATOUR.com.

Source: Sport24