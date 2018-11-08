Cape Verde: China, Cape Verde Vow to Deepen Friendly Ties

Wan Gang, vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, conveyed to Fonseca and Silva respectively greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Wan said China and Cape Verde have been good friends for a long time and the bilateral ties have witnessed stable development and achieved fruitful results in over 40 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations.

Noting that China appreciates Cape Verde's hope to enhance bilateral ties, he said China is willing to strengthen mutual support with Cape Verde, expand friendly cooperation, and make the bilateral relationship a model for the principle of treating all countries as equals regardless of their size, as well as solidarity and cooperation.

Fonseca and Silva asked Wan to send their greetings and warm wishes to President Xi and Premier Li respectively.

Fonseca said he is proud of the rapid development of bilateral relations, calling on both sides to diversify cooperation areas and strengthen cooperation momentum.

He said the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has uplifted China-Africa ties into a new stage and Cape Verde is willing to work jointly with China to deepen cooperation in various areas, making Cape Verde-China relations a good example for other African countries.

Calling the Beijing Summit a historic milestone, Fonseca said it symbolizes that China-Africa relations have entered a new era and Cape Verde will, as always, adhere to the one-China principle and will actively participate in the building of the Belt and Road.

During his visit, Wan also met with Jorge Santos, president of the Cape Verde National Assembly.