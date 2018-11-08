8 November 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: Saharawi Delegation Takes Part in the Spanish Municipalities Conference in Face of the Decolonization of Western Sahara

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cadiz (Spain) — Sahrawi delegation headed by the Prime Minister, Mohamed Luali Akeik took part at the conference of Municipal Policies in the face of the decolonization of Western Sahara with the presence of Spanish municipalities, parliamentarians and researchers on various aspects related to the question of Western Sahara

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mohamed Luali Akeik has called the attendee to press through all political platforms for the acceleration of the completion of the process of decolonization in Western Sahara.

The Association of Families of Saharawi Prisoners and Disappeared (AFAPREDESA), has organized on the sidelines of the said conference an exhibition in which his president, Abdsalam Omar has where briefed on the participant on the oppressive practices against our people in the occupied territories, highlighting the crucial role played by International observers in revealing the situation of human rights in the occupied parts of Wetern Sahara. SPS

Western Sahara

A French Association Calls for Saharawi People Right to Self-Determination

The French Association for Friendship and Solidarity with the Peoples of Africa called for enabling the Saharawi people… Read more »

Read the original article on SPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.