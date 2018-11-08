Western Sahara: Saharawi Delegation Takes Part in the Spanish Municipalities Conference in Face of the Decolonization of Western Sahara

Cadiz (Spain) — Sahrawi delegation headed by the Prime Minister, Mohamed Luali Akeik took part at the conference of Municipal Policies in the face of the decolonization of Western Sahara with the presence of Spanish municipalities, parliamentarians and researchers on various aspects related to the question of Western Sahara

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mohamed Luali Akeik has called the attendee to press through all political platforms for the acceleration of the completion of the process of decolonization in Western Sahara.

The Association of Families of Saharawi Prisoners and Disappeared (AFAPREDESA), has organized on the sidelines of the said conference an exhibition in which his president, Abdsalam Omar has where briefed on the participant on the oppressive practices against our people in the occupied territories, highlighting the crucial role played by International observers in revealing the situation of human rights in the occupied parts of Wetern Sahara. SPS