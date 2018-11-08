5 November 2018

Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: News - U.S. Embassy Launches Two Year English Language Program for Youth in Jimma

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Abeba has launched the English Access Microscholarship Program, known as Access, in Jimma. The Access program is funded by the U.S. Government to provide a foundation of English language skills to talented youth over two years, through targeted after-school classes, community service, and intensive summer sessions, the embassy said in a statement this morning.

"The first Access experience in Jimma benefits 100 students selected from different high schools in the Jimma area based on their academic accomplishments and leadership potential," the statement said.

A total of 375 Ethiopian students are currently participating in the program nationwide, receiving a minimum of 360 hours of instruction in addition to enhancement activities. Other current Access programs are at Haramaya University, Bahir Dar University, and St. John Baptist De La Salle Catholic School in Addis Abeba. "Over the past 14 years, over 150,000 students in more than 85 countries have participated in the Access program. In Ethiopia, Access started ten years ago; since then, approximately 1000 students have benefited from the program." AS

