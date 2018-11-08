Uganda: Sniffer Dog Leads Police to Murdered Woman's Son

Police in Kasanda District in central Uganda are holding a man in connection to the brutal murder of his mother and injuring her neighbour.

Christine Nakubulwa, 84, a resident of Lusolo B Village in Kassanda Sub County on Wednesday evening succumbed to machete injuries at Mityana General Hospital where she had been admitted.

She had machete wounds on her back, chest and hands.

Her 70-year-old neighbour only identified as Nabatanzi was also rushed to Mityana General Hospital in critical condition but was referred to Mulago National Referral hospital.

As a result, police launched a manhunt for the attackers with a sniffer dog, which led them to Nakubulwa's son, whose identity has been withheld by police.

Mr Norbert Ochom, the Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, said following the incident, they visited the crime scene with a sniffer dog that led them to the house where the suspect was picked up.

"With the help of our canine, we tracked the suspects and it led us to the house of the deceased's son. We have apprehended him to help us with investigations," Mr Ochom said.

He added that said preliminary investigations show that the suspect didn't act alone. One of the residents told URN on condition of anonymity that the suspect has for long been threatening to kill his mother over a family dispute.

They suspect that Nabatanzi could have seen those behind the attack prompting them to attack her to cover their tracks.

Cases of family dispute are on the rise in Wamala Region.

Police blame the vice on drug abuse, alcoholism, poor child nurturing and inheritance woes among other factors.