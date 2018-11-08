Gambia: EBA Strengthens Partnership With Lawmakers

The large-scale Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EBA) on Wednesday convened a daylong sensitisation programme for legislators of the National Assembly Select Committee on Environment. This meet was designed to build their technical capacity on the project.

The EBA seeks to develop a climate-resilient and natural resource-based economy to build climate resilience of poor communities in Lower River, Central River South, Central River North and Upper River Regions by improving rural landscapes and sustainable management of Gambian natural resources, targeting 33 communities.

The entire project includes mangrove restoration in 17 communities in Lower River Region - covering 530 hectares and 12, 000 bags of propagules; with 1000 propagules per bag. The project targets 12 million propagules in total within 6 years. The project is expected to benefit more than 125 communities in the three regions.

Officials say that the project will equally facilitate the development of a sustainable natural resource-based (green) economy by implementing large-scale EbAs within and adjacent to agricultural lands, community-managed forest reserves and wildlife conservation areas.

Abubacarr Jallow, the principal climate change officer, at the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources described The Gambia as one of the 100 most vulnerable countries to climate change.

He said that The Gambia is a lowland country and therefore one of the challenges she faces is coastal erosion due to unplanned urbanization. "Climate change is real and it's here to stay," he warns.

Mr. Jallow equally highlighted significant achievements and gains the country has made since 1992; such as building resilience and indentifying priorities.

"The National Assembly is very important but they need to have technical capacity to effectively do their job," he stated. He added that response to climate change requires holistic approach and general participation.

Lamin Nyangado, EBA's project manager said the project deems it very prudent to gather and expose legislators particularly the Select Committee on Environment to large-scale Eco-based Adaptation as they play significant role in governance.

"The power of the National Assembly is phenomenal," he said, pointing out that they constitute the highest body in governance.

Salmina E. Jobe, director of Centralised Project Coordination Unit at the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources said the project is a yearold since its inception with funding from the Green Climate Fund.

He described lawmakers as great role models that people look up to in terms of governance, as they constitute one of the highest governing bodies in the country. He lavished praise on deputies"You are great role models that people look up to for national development,"