Malawi: Chilima Off to Dubai for 'Africa Investment Conference' - Malawi Has Potential to Gain Global Edge

Malawi's vice-president Saulos Chilima on Tuesday left the country to Dubai, United Arab Emirates to attend the fifth "Africa Investment Conference" which will be held at the Four Seasons Resort.

The two-day conference, which will be hosted by the African Legal Network, aims to promote investments in Africa and encourage discussions on critical issues facing the continent, and is expected to attract more than 400 representatives and will include speakers from many companies, government departments and research centres.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, will be the guest of honour of the conference, which will address the continent's social, economic and political challenges and the available incentives to promote business in Africa, as well as the efforts to facilitate the entry and expansion of companies that desire to make use of available opportunities and benefit from the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Vice-President, who is also leading the newly formed UTM party that is promoting his ticket in the presidential race in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, departed the country through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) aboard commercial flight.

Chilima said Malawi has the potential to gain a global edge if the country works in solidarity to gain extra momentum to realise development plans.

The Malawian Vice President's participation is at the invitation of Dr Cheick Mafibo Diarra, former Prime Minister of Mali and the current chairperson of African Legal Network, according to a brief statement special assistant to the Vice-President on economic affairs Milward Tobias.

Chilima is scheduled to return home on November 8 2018 through KIA.

The Vice-President broke ranks with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on June 6 this year and declared he will challenge President Peter Mutharika in the presidential race in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Chilima, 45, was handpicked Mutharika to run alongside him in 2014 on the (DPP) ticket but when quiiting DPP in June, he cited corruption and nepotism as major reasons.

He said UTM party's mission was to guide Malawi on the path to prosperity by tackling unemployment, power shortages, corruption and creating viable markets for farmers.