East Africa: Scania Unveils New Trucks

Nairobi — Scania East Africa has launched its new truck generation becoming the second market in Africa to roll out the new truck range.

The new models have been launched in phases across the globe since August 2016 revealing results of ten years of development work, billions of dollars of investments and more than 10 million kilometres of test driving.

Scania is extending its offering by customising trucks for each type of customer in the highly competitive transportation industry.

Stefano Fedel, Chairman, Scania East Africa said the new trucks have been developed with a broad range of tailored products and service solutions that will help reduce operating and maintenance costs, and also to boost vehicle uptime.

"I am proud to say that we have set a new standard in our industry with our new truck range," said Fedel.

Speaking during a customer showcase event in Nairobi, Scania Senior VP Communications, Brand and Marketing, Eric Ljunberg said the future of transport is sustainability.