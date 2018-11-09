8 November 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

East Africa: Scania Unveils New Trucks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Scania East Africa has launched its new truck generation becoming the second market in Africa to roll out the new truck range.

The new models have been launched in phases across the globe since August 2016 revealing results of ten years of development work, billions of dollars of investments and more than 10 million kilometres of test driving.

Scania is extending its offering by customising trucks for each type of customer in the highly competitive transportation industry.

Stefano Fedel, Chairman, Scania East Africa said the new trucks have been developed with a broad range of tailored products and service solutions that will help reduce operating and maintenance costs, and also to boost vehicle uptime.

"I am proud to say that we have set a new standard in our industry with our new truck range," said Fedel.

Speaking during a customer showcase event in Nairobi, Scania Senior VP Communications, Brand and Marketing, Eric Ljunberg said the future of transport is sustainability.

East Africa

Presidency of the Republic Gives Directive for Giving More Attention to DA'wah Work

Vice-President of the Republic, Dr Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir has given directive for placing more concern to… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.