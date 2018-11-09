8 November 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda Aims for Universal Coverage of Maternal, Child Health Services By 2024

Rwanda aims to achieve universal coverage of equitable quality maternal, neonatal and child health services by 2024, Rwandan health minister Diane Gashumba said Thursday in the capital city of Kigali.

The government will scale up setting up of health posts in every administrative cell of the country to ensure equity in terms of geographic accessibility to health care services, Gashumba briefed reporters at the three-day African Conference on Emergency Medicine which kicked off Wednesday.

There are currently about 610 health posts across the country, but in partnership with other development partners, more efforts are being put in to ensure that every cell has one, she said.

Training of health workers and bridging geographical accessibility gaps through emergency medical services are critical to+achieving universal health coverage, she added.

The forum drew about 500 participants, including physicians, nurses, paramedics, technicians, local organisation leaders, policy-makers, government officials, and potential donors from about 45 countries across the world.

