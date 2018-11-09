Kenya: KPA Host Corporate Series Final Leg at Nyali

The par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course, no doubt one of the best though very challenging in the country, will be the venue this weekend for the third and final events in the KPA (Kenya Ports Authority) Corporate golf series.

Coming exactly a week after the inaugural Mombasa County Governor's Cup, which brought together amateur and professional golfers, the KPA tournament, one of the most sought after events at Nyali, has this year attracted a big field of 240 players.

The big field is probably because of the fabulous prizes and the social activities after the round of golf, which makes not only the Nyali one, but the rest of the KPA events most popular with golfers.

On the other hand, it is an important event for KPA management as it offers a great opportunity for the board members led by the Acting Managing Director Daniel Manduku, a golfer, to interact with their Coast-based customers and stakeholders.

Besides presiding the prize giving ceremony in the evening, Manduku, who is drawn with his four ball of Steve Oundo, Sam Wachira, and Jenipher Musyimi, will also be among the list of staff who will vie for the staff prize.

GUEST PLAYERS

Like in the first two events held at Machakos in February and at Muthaiga in September, this weekend's tournament has attracted a number of guests players from various clubs in Nairobi.

They include Paul Maiyo, formerly of Nyali but, now based in Nairobi, Julius Longei of Karen, Muthaiga captain James Ondigo and player Eddie Ouko, Dan Kagwe, Royal Nairobi's "Sir" Maurice Njue and Robert Nyanchoga.

During the Governor's Cup last weekend, 68 players out of the field of 167 posted 30 points and better with Alyissa Jamal clinching the overall prize after posting an impressive 41 points.

He beat the handicap six John Komo by a point.

Four other players including a junior golfer Andrew Wahome, Aameen Dhanji, lady golfer Joyce Masai and Ijaz Sheikh carded 38 points, and will be among the faces to watch this weekend.

Elsewhere, the nine-hole Kenya Railway Golf Club will stage the Railway Invitation tournament sponsored this year by Eastern Flour Mills of Machakos, courtesy of Machakos Golf Club chairman Swarn Singh.

The two-day stroke play event has attracted some of the leading amateurs in the country including the winner of the Manchester Salver title at Eldoret last weekend Edwin Mudanyi from Vet Lab Sports Club, Mike Kisia, Robinson Owiti, and Isaac Makokha.