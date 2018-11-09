Kenya: Ex-Leopards Coach Hall Appointed St Georges Coach

Former AFC Leopards coach Stewart Hall has told Nation Sport he is excited at the possibility of turning the fortunes of Ethiopia's top tier club Saint Georges for the better.

The Englishman was on Thursday unveiled as coach of the Addis Ababa-based club on a two-year deal.

He joins an Ethiopian giant but one that has struggled having lost last season's league title to Jimma Aba Jafa Jifar and domestic cup to Defence FC.

These results imply there will be no continental football at the club in 2019.

"I am up for this challenge," the 59-year-old said.

"I am excited too, because we seem to have all the ingredients available to succeed, including quality players and the right attitude."

This opportunity also offers Hall an opportunity to work with Kenyan international goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

"He is a strong lad. When the officials here asked me about him, I just told them to get his signature straight away. That is how good he is, especially on current form."

Hall, who until recently was coach of Said Sporting Club in Bangladesh, replaces Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto who was dismissed after a run of poor performances last month.

His record includes winning the Tanzanian league, domestic cup and Cecafa Kagame Cup during his stint at Azam FC.