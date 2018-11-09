8 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: History-Girl Okutoyi Falls at the Last Hurdle in Botswana

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's tennis prodigy Angela Okutoyi's fairytale run at the Africa Cup of Nations in Botswana ended in agonising pain on Thursday in the final after she lost in straight sets to top seeded home player Bechri Chiraz.

The 18-year-old Okutoyi, who is the Britam Kenya Open champion, went down to Chiraz 6-1, 6-3 to settle for silver.

Okutoyi, who is also the Africa Under-14 girls' champion, is now first Kenyan to reach the final either in men or women's category of the Africa Cup of Nations.

"This is the best results ever by any Kenyan and this is commendable for the youngster," said tennis Kenya vice president Francis Mutuku.

The history-making Okutoyi, also the ITF Africa Under-14 champion, had outclassed El Jardi Diae of Morocco 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-5 in the semi-finals.

Another Kenyan Ismael Changawa exited in the semi-finals of the men's contest, losing to Sibanda Mehluli of Zimbabwe 6-2, 6-1. It was also the first time a Kenyan man had reached the semi-finals of the continental event.

Changawa zoomed past Zambian Kombe Mabo (6-2, 6-2) in the second round before stunning Morocco's third seed Amine Ahouda 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the quarters.

Another Kenyan Ibrahim Kibet had failed to go past the quarterfinals, losing to top seeded Moroccan Fattar Anas 6-3, 6-4.

Kibet, who is the reigning Britam Kenya Open champion, had edged out former Kenya Open winner Edgar Kazembe in the second round.

Kibet teamed up with Changawa and settled for silver after they lost 6-3, 7-6(5) to the Moroccan pair of Ahouda/Fattar in men's doubles final.

Partnering with Celestine Avomo of Gabon, Okutoyi lost to top seeded Chiraz/Ferdaous Bahri from Tunisia 4-6, 6-4, 6-10 in the women's doubles final.

Kenya

Police Arrest Student Who Hid Phone With Answers in His Private Parts

A Form Four student who was sitting his exam at a school in Nairobi was on Thursday arrested after a teacher caught him… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.