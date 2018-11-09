Kenya: City MCAs Probe Fake Medic's Clinic

Nairobi MCAs have taken the executive to task over fake doctor James Mugo Ndichu, asking how he was issued with a licence to operate various clinics across the city despite being found unqualified.

This comes as the ward reps launched their own investigations into the operations of the quack medic popularly known as Mugo wa Wairimu.

Nairobi County Assembly Women Caucus chairperson, Doris Kanario, demanded an explanation from the health department on how Mr Mugo was allowed to operate in the city.

The nominated MCA also asked the executive to provide details of all the licensed clinics in the county and whether they have been certified fit to be providing medical services to patients.

ILLEGAL CLINICS

She revealed how city inspectorate officers who went to inspect clinics in Kayole and Githurai were denied entry and did nothing about it.

"We want to know what measures the county executive has put in place to ensure that no clinics are operating in the county illegally. It is worrying how a quack doctor could be operating so many unlicensed clinics in the county despite complaints from members of the public concerning abuse and blatant illegalities including abortions, rape of patients among others," said Ms Kanario while requesting for a statement from the Assembly's Health Services committee yesterday.

Nairobi Assembly majority leader Abdi Guyo called for the operating licenses of rogue facilities to be revoked, saying that the Assembly will go after county officials who do not carry out due diligence but instead allow for the licensing of fraudulent clinics.

"A list of all clinics in Nairobi needs to be provided by the executive so that we can establish how many they are, which ones are licensed to operate and revoke the licences of rogue operators who continue to put the lives of Kenyans at risk," said Mr Guyo.

ASSAULT

Mr Mugo once again hit the headlines after an expose on NTV on Tuesday revealed that the quack doctor was still operating a clinic in Kayole despite being caught on tape sexually assaulting a sedated woman inside his Githurai clinic in 2015.

The expose, which drew the ire of many city residents, detailed how Mr Mugo simply moved his operations from Githurai 44 to Kayole, Eastlands after being charged three years ago with various offences linked to operating an illegal clinic and alleged rape of patients.

The fake doctor is now under the radar of security agencies in the country, with Nairobi Flying Squad boss Musa Yego saying on Wednesday that they are hunting him down to answer to allegations raised against him, that he has been operating illegal abortion clinics.

According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board, there are a total of 26 people in court facing various charges relating to medical malpractice.