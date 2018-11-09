8 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KCSE Candidate Arrested Over Exam Leakage

Tagged:

Related Topics

A KCSE candidate at Saad Secondary School in Nairobi was caught with a mobile phone containing Chemistry exam leakage.

The student, Abshir Mohammed, will be arraigned tomorrow. The student was caught by centre supervisor Nancy Murithi, who reported the matter to Pangani police station.

"She approached and found he had a smart phone on top of the desk, which she immediately confiscated and handed over to Cpl Booker Ochango," the police report says.

Also contained in the device were questions and answers to English paper three. They were stored on messaging site WhatsApp that had 70 participants.

"The student who had sneaked the phone into the exam room concealed in his private parts has been arrested, he will appear in court tomorrow."

Kenya

Police Arrest Student Who Hid Phone With Answers in His Private Parts

A Form Four student who was sitting his exam at a school in Nairobi was on Thursday arrested after a teacher caught him… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.