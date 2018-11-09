Kenya: KCSE Candidate Arrested Over Exam Leakage

A KCSE candidate at Saad Secondary School in Nairobi was caught with a mobile phone containing Chemistry exam leakage.

The student, Abshir Mohammed, will be arraigned tomorrow. The student was caught by centre supervisor Nancy Murithi, who reported the matter to Pangani police station.

"She approached and found he had a smart phone on top of the desk, which she immediately confiscated and handed over to Cpl Booker Ochango," the police report says.

Also contained in the device were questions and answers to English paper three. They were stored on messaging site WhatsApp that had 70 participants.

"The student who had sneaked the phone into the exam room concealed in his private parts has been arrested, he will appear in court tomorrow."