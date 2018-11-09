Zimbabwe: First Lady Is an Angel - Mliswa

Mashonaland West Provincial Minister, Mary Mliswa has applauded the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa for her philathropic work describing her as an angel who is always there to help those in need.

This came after the First Lady toured Nazareth and Chengetanai old people's homes in Chinhoyi where she handed over groceries, blankets and several pairs of shoes to the elderly.

"The First lady is God sent and we all know that she found a charity organisation called Angel Of Hope. We believe she is actually the angel that God sent us to help those that are in need," said Mliswa.