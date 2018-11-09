8 November 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: KCCA Closes Namirembe Road As Non-Motorised Works Start

By Amos Ngwomoya

Kampala — Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will this Saturday close Namirembe Road to pave way for the construction works of the Non-Motorised Transport (NMT).

According to the press statement that was issued on Thursday evening, the road will be closed off from Shell Petrol station to Jaguar Bus Terminal.

"...traffic from the city centre will use Old Kampala, Mwanga II Road, Jaguar Road to their respective destinations" reads in part the statement.

Namirembe Road stretches from Berkeley (Bakuli) junction off Hoima Road to the foot of Namirembe Road at Mini-Price Shopping Arcade.

The NMT project is meant to reduce congestion by giving leeway to pedestrians and cyclists.

According to KCCA, the NMT project will be used to inform stakeholders on whether the same could be applied elsewhere in the city.

The designs of the designs of the Namirembe Road NMT were made with support from the UN-Habitat, United Nations Environment Project (UNEP), Goudappel AfricaGoudappel Coffeng, a Netherlands NGO.

With it's bee-hive of activities, Namirembe Road is the major exit and entry point for motorists from either Mityana, Hoima and the Western parts of country.

Namirembe Road also connects to other Roads like Nakivubo and Allen at Qualicel Shopping Arcade, John Ssebana Kizito Road (formerly Nakivubo Mews) at Ham Shopping Mall, Kafumba Mukasa Road, Mwanga II Road and Rubaga Road among others.

