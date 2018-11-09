8 November 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Delta to Ration Beer Supplies to Counter Hoarding

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeoffrey Ncube

Leading beer and soft drinks manufacturer, Delta Beverages is set to ration beer supply to licensed retailers through the introduction of a pre-order system to guard against hoarding and panic buying.

The past month has seen local retail shops running out of soft drinks, mineral water and beer due to 'increase in demand.'

In an interview with 263Chat, the group secretary Alex Makamure blamed citizens for panic buying, saying the situation will soon normalize.

"Our beer production has been at the highest in the last three months, whilst we appreciate the demand that is coming through, there is an element of panic buying but it will normalize on the beer side.

"People are hoarding from the retail shops to go and sale out side at inflated prices and that is the nature for Zimbabweans.

"They are doing what they can to try and rationalize, from our side we are not even limiting the orders of our traders but some traders are buying seven to eight which will is not normal," said Makamure.

Asked on whether they are going to meet the festive season demand, Makamure said they had not devised a clear supply plan but hinted at selling to licensed operators only.

"People used to buy about ninety crates per person and now they are buying more than four hundred so our question is where are they going with that beer.

"What we are trying to do now is trying to go into the pre order system whereby we will only sell beer to licensed operators so one needs to phone input your order and you will be allocated time to come and collect your order so that we take out people who just sit on our premises who are not proper traders.

"With respect to soft drinks, we were running for the part of October so we began to run last week and we don't have a clear supply plan for December," he said.

Makamure added that "We believe that we are still selling for value in US dollars, our prices are bench marked to regional quality and as long as we have a perception that we are selling in correct US dollars value, there is no reason why we should increase our prices.

"If there is an official devaluation, we will take up our prices based on what happens to our inputs."

Zimbabwe

Central Bank Boss Mangudya Blasts 'Ungrateful' Zimbabweans

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya says he is making sacrifices to keep the country's economy afloat… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.