Zimbabwe: ED, Chamisa Lead Nation in Mourning Victims of Rusape Bus Disaster

President Emmerson Mnanangwa and his opposition Movement for Democratic Change counterpart, Nelson Chamisa have taken the lead in mourning the 47 victims of the Rusape bus disaster that happened yesterday evening on the Harare-Mutare highway.

In a statement today, Mnangagwa described the accident as heart-breaking while pledging that the government will move to assist those injured to secure medical treatment.

"Last night a heart-breaking tragedy occurred on the Harare Mutare Road. The great loss of life, the pain and the anguish of the families and the victims are today felt by the entire nation.

At this difficult time, we must come together. Government will ensure the injured receive the treatment they need and the victims the support they deserve. We will be there for you."

The President added that efforts should be employed to investigate what caused the accident hinting new regulations are on the card to make sure that road carnage is a thing of the past.

"As we move forward it is incumbent upon us to investigate how this happened draw the relevant insights and implement tough new regulations to make these tragic incidents a thing of the past.

My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families. The people of Zimbabwe stand with you during this difficult time," Mnangagwa wrote on his twitter last night.

Chamisa weighed in describing the accident as saddening, imploring the government to move in and assist victims.

"My prayers are with the bereaved families and friends who have lost their loved ones in the Rusape Bus Accident. It's saddening. I pray for the injured to get well soon. Government must move in to assist all the injured and deceased's families during this trying time.R.I.P our dear departed!," Chamisa wrote on his blog twitter today.

In a statement to 263Chat today, The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) President Tafadzwa Goliati expressed grief on the loss of lives urging the government to declare fatal accident a national disaster.

"This accident which we at PAZ hope will soon be declared a national disaster or tragedy has up to now reportedly claimed 47 lives. At PAZ we urge all motorists especially those ferrying public commuters or passengers to exercise extreme caution on our roads to avoid unnecessary loss of lives," said Goliati.