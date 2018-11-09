8 November 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kinnah Regrets Making Speech At UTM Rally, Says He Is DPP

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Judith Moyo

Malawi national football team legend Kinnah Phiri has said he regrets making the speech at United Transformation Movement (UTM) launch in Mzuzu last August and endorsed Vice-President Saulosi Chilima as the "real hope" for Malawi, saying he remains a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

During the rally, Kinnah, who is Malawi's all-time top-scorer for the national team, said "My simple job, here, is to endorse you [Chilima] for President come 2019 elections."

Malawi's most celebrated football player and former National Team coach said He never registered as a member of UTM.

"I went to attend the rally in Mzuzu because it is close to where I stay, unfortunately I was asked to speak without prior information, " he said.

But Kinnah at the rally was donning a UTM t-shirt and said Chilima will "change Malawi for everybody".

He said: "I am endorsing Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima our President, 2019 Boma!"

However, on Thursday the football legend said he regrets making such a speech.

"This is why I have come to make my position clear that I am a DPP member," he said.

UTM's secretary general Patricia Kaliati said said their records does not indeed show that the former flames coach was a member of the UTM.

During a career spanning seven years from 1974 to 1981, Kinnah scored the 67 goals in 110 games, followed by his successor at Bata Bullets Lawrence Waya on a distant 29 goals from 125 matches.

He also led Malawi to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations as coach for the Flames.

Malawi

Mutharika Fires VP Chilima

Malawi President  Peter Mutharika on Wednesday reshuffled his cabinet and conspicuously missing is the mention of… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.