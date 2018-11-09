South Africa: Rassie - Willemse Will Get Another Bok Chance Soon

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says that Damian Willemse will get another Springbok opportunity soon.

The 20-year-old started last weekend's 12-11 loss to England at Twickenham at fullback, but he has been left out of the matchday squad completely for this weekend's clash against France in Paris.

Willie le Roux returns to the No 15 jersey while, on the bench, Cheslin Kolbe gets a run.

Willemse was largely impressive against England, and Erasmus said on Thursday that he and scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl were still very much part of the plans moving forward.

Van Zyl, like Willemse, started against England and has been dropped completely for France with Faf de Klerk back in the side and Embrose Papier on the bench.

"It's good to have the experienced players back in the starting team for France," said Erasmus.

"I thought Damian and Ivan did very well last week against England but you need as much experience as possible playing away from home.

"We are building squad depth for the Rugby World Cup and they will be back in the mix as the tour progresses."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 22:05 (SA time).

Teams:

France

15 Maxime Medard, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Mathieu Bastareaud, 12 Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11 Damian Penaud, 10 Camille Lopez, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Arthur Iturria, 6 Wenceslas Lauret, 5 Yoann Maestri, 4 Sebastien Vahaamahina, 3 Cedate Gomes Sa, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot

Substitutes: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Dany Priso, 18 Rabah Slimani, 19 Paul Gabrillagues, 20 Mathieu Babillot, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Gael Fickou

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe

