9 November 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Dr Stella Nyanzi Returns to Court Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Betty Ndagire

Makerere University research fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi who was on Wednesday remanded to Luzira prison for harassing President Museveni returns to court today.

Dr Nyanzi who is accused of insulting Museveni's late mother on her Facebook page is expected to be produced in court to take plea on charges of cyber harassment and offensive communication.

After spending five days in police cells, Dr Nyanzi was on November 7 arraigned before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate, Ms Esther Nahirya who remanded her saying she didn't have the jurisdiction to hear her case.

Ms Nahirya told Nyanzi that the magistrate responsible for her case was indisposed so she would return for plea taking.

Prosecution contends that on September 16, Dr Nyanzi posted on her Facebook page suggestions deemed obscene against the President's deceased mother Kokundeka.

It is stated that she also repeatedly posted messages to disturb or attempted to disturb the peace, quiet or right to privacy of the President.

Meanwhile, Dr Nyanzi has dragged Makerere to High Court's Civil Division for refusing to reinstate and promote her.

In her plaint, Dr Nyanzi says on two occasions, the university's staff tribunal has lifted her suspension and ordered that she be re-instated, promoted and paid her accumulated emoluments, something she claims the university has ignored.

Dr Nyanzi says she needs her job back because she has to take care of her children as well as paying her legal representatives.

Uganda

Uganda Hit By Dentists' Shortage

Uganda has only 320 dentists licenced to practice in the country, resulting in a manpower shortage that the Uganda… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.