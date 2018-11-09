Uganda: Dr Stella Nyanzi Returns to Court Today

Makerere University research fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi who was on Wednesday remanded to Luzira prison for harassing President Museveni returns to court today.

Dr Nyanzi who is accused of insulting Museveni's late mother on her Facebook page is expected to be produced in court to take plea on charges of cyber harassment and offensive communication.

After spending five days in police cells, Dr Nyanzi was on November 7 arraigned before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate, Ms Esther Nahirya who remanded her saying she didn't have the jurisdiction to hear her case.

Ms Nahirya told Nyanzi that the magistrate responsible for her case was indisposed so she would return for plea taking.

Prosecution contends that on September 16, Dr Nyanzi posted on her Facebook page suggestions deemed obscene against the President's deceased mother Kokundeka.

It is stated that she also repeatedly posted messages to disturb or attempted to disturb the peace, quiet or right to privacy of the President.

Meanwhile, Dr Nyanzi has dragged Makerere to High Court's Civil Division for refusing to reinstate and promote her.

In her plaint, Dr Nyanzi says on two occasions, the university's staff tribunal has lifted her suspension and ordered that she be re-instated, promoted and paid her accumulated emoluments, something she claims the university has ignored.

Dr Nyanzi says she needs her job back because she has to take care of her children as well as paying her legal representatives.