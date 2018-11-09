Ghana: Adidas Supports GFH Inductees

Kit sponsors of the Ghana Fastest Human (GFH) competition, Adidas, have presented kits to four inductees of the GNPC Speedsters Club.

The inductees - Edwin Gadayi (ECOWAS 100m champion), Idrisu Musa (Ghana U18 champion), Raymond French (Discovery with potential) and Grace Obuor (ECOWAS 400m champion) would be camped in Kumasi for the next year.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of Nutmeg, representatives of Adidas and Reebok sports equipment in Ghana, Madam Valerie Fortanier congratulated the quartet for making it into the GNPC Speedsters Club and tasked them to remain focused and train hard to make it to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

She said Ghana used to be among the great nations in track events but that was not the case anymore; however, the initiative by the organisers of GFH and GNPC will go a long way to bring up athletes who can bring back the glory days of Ghana athletics.

For her, the future remains bright, and having been selected "you hold the key to Ghana's future in the short distance race and I want you to work hard and make sure the investment in you would yield the much-needed results by the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games."

After four years of supporting the project, she expressed satisfaction at the success chalked so far and commended the organisers of the GFH for sustaining the project and maintaining the confidence in the youth of Ghana as potential world champions.

Mr Reks Brobbey, the initiator of GFH thanked Adidas, GNPC and other sponsors for their continuous support for them, adding that 'together with the support of all Ghana would get back to her glory days on the track.'

He said the focus of GFH has shifted to grooming the products to qualify for the 2020 Olympic games and crown their effort by winning medals.