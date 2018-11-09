9 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Police Warn Commuters Against Armed Robbers

By Panashe Machakaire

Police have warned commuters against boarding unregistered private vehicles at undesignated points as a precautionary measure against rising cases of armed robbery in Harare.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Webster Dzvova said armed robberies were on the increase and warned that the criminals were using Toyota Raum, Spacio, Ipsum and Honda Fit vehicles.

"These criminals come to undesignated places to pick up unsuspecting commuters and there will be three to seven occupants in the vehicle and they pretend to be in a hurry or to be running away from traffic police officers," he said in a statement.

"Along the way, they will divert from the route and the passengers will be robbed of their valuables."

Insp Dzvova urged people to avoid moving around with large sums of money.

He also appealed to motorists not to offer lifts to strangers.

"Criminals pretend to be genuine commuters and board private vehicles and they make sure that at least two of them get into the same car," said Insp Dzvova.

"Along the way, they draw weapons and threaten to harm the driver or owner of the vehicle and rob him or her of the vehicle."

