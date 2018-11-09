9 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ED Warns Against Abuse of Funds

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Felex Share

The Second Republic does not tolerate siphoning of public funds for personal gain and such criminal propensities will leave offenders in jail, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Addressing delegates to the 3rd Annual Public Sector Audit Conference in Harare, the Head of State and Government said nefarious activities in public and private sectors hindered economic growth.

"I urge all corporates, boards of public entities and local authorities to uphold good financial administration and protect national assets for the good of all our people and growth of our economy," he said.

"Those found wanting will face the full wrath of the law. My Government is determined to create an environment that will see the rise of a new crop of 'corruption free' business leaders and institutions; which nurture the values of honesty, transparency, hard work, integrity, accountability and high professional ethics.

"It is presently disheartening that the country continues to lose huge sums of money due to fraud, money laundering, procurement or tender manipulation, insider trading stock and financial markets, among other ills in both the private and public sectors."

President Mnangagwa said non-performing public entities, coupled with tax payment invasion continued to be "an albatross around the neck of Government".

"I, therefore, challenge you to use platforms such as this one to collectively find feasible, sustainable and lasting strategies to stop this worrisome culture," he said.

"As we strive to eliminate corruption by 2030, let us in our respective entities, always act in the best interest of our country and people. You as public accountants and auditors are critical in the detection, prevention and exposure of fraud, economic crimes and sabotage."

President Mnangagwa commended the Office of the Auditor -General for timeously producing and providing audit reports of Government departments, State-owned enterprises and Government agencies.

Zimbabwe

Central Bank Boss Mangudya Blasts 'Ungrateful' Zimbabweans

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya says he is making sacrifices to keep the country's economy afloat… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.