Nigeria: Politicians Using 2nd Niger Bridge to Seek Igbo Votes - S-East Govs

Enugu — Addressing newsmen in Enugu, Wednesday, the Director General of South East Governors Forum, Prof Simon Ortuanya said,"the project has indeed become a political chess board in the hands of politicians seeking Igbo votes," but appealed to the Federal Government to assist the region by ensuring that it is completed.

"We have become aware that it was only in July 2018, that the contract for the second Niger bridge project was signed. Inspite of the fact that the first foundation laying ceremony was undertaken in 2013. We pray that this will not be another lip service to realisation of the second Niger bridge," the governors stated.

On Enugu Airport, the governors disagreed with the statement by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu was safe for use.

The governors rather insisted "that the airport is not safe as there are no runway lights, the tarmac is bumpy with potholes, while one of the buildings destroyed by storm for over two years has become an eyesore. The cargo section of Akanu Ibiam International Airport is not functional."

The governors had recently raised the alarm that the airport was no longer safe for landing, but FAAN in opposition to the governors claim said the airport was safe.

They said: "It is indeed a shame that a whole region as economically robust as the South East doest not have an airport that can land all categories of aircraft. The Federal Government should please come to our aid by making the airport more functional."

The governors further observed that Enugu State Gov, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has taken the challenge of helping to fix the airport "but we know also that the burden is too heavy for a state government."