Sudan: Prof. Omer Lauds Relations Between Sudan and Morocco

Khartoum — Chairman of the National Legislature and Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, has lauded the distinguished relations between Sudan and the Kingdom of Morocco in all fields.

During his meeting at his office with the visiting General Attorney of the King of Morocco and Chairman of the General Prosecution, Mohamed Al-Nabawi, and the accompanying delegation, Prof. Omer hoped that the relations between the two countries will witness more progress for the interest of the two peoples.

He affirmed firmness of the relations between Sudan and Morocco for boosting the concepts of justice and freedom.

Meanwhile, Al-Nabawi has given a briefing on the role of the newly-established General Prosecution in Morocco, indicating that his visit is aimed for getting informed on the Sudanese experiment through mutual training.

He appreciated the cooperation between Sudan and Morocco in the legal and judicial field.