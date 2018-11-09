8 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prof. Omer Lauds Relations Between Sudan and Morocco

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Chairman of the National Legislature and Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, has lauded the distinguished relations between Sudan and the Kingdom of Morocco in all fields.

During his meeting at his office with the visiting General Attorney of the King of Morocco and Chairman of the General Prosecution, Mohamed Al-Nabawi, and the accompanying delegation, Prof. Omer hoped that the relations between the two countries will witness more progress for the interest of the two peoples.

He affirmed firmness of the relations between Sudan and Morocco for boosting the concepts of justice and freedom.

Meanwhile, Al-Nabawi has given a briefing on the role of the newly-established General Prosecution in Morocco, indicating that his visit is aimed for getting informed on the Sudanese experiment through mutual training.

He appreciated the cooperation between Sudan and Morocco in the legal and judicial field.

Sudan

Presidency of the Republic Gives Directive for Giving More Attention to DA'wah Work

Vice-President of the Republic, Dr Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir has given directive for placing more concern to… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.