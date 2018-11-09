8 November 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: AFCON 2019 - 23 Lions Called to Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Indomitable Lions will clash against Morocco for the 2019 Total AFCON qualifier and a international friendly against Brazil.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will in less than two weeks player two important international matches. On November 16, 2018 they will play against Morocco in Casablanca for day four 2019 AFCON qualifier and a few days later play an international friendly against Brazil on November 20, 2018 at the Milton Keynes Stadium in London.

Ahead of the two matches, the Head coach of the Indomitable Lions, Clarence Seedorf has published a list of 23 players. On the list are two major arrivals. Defensive midfielder, Jeando Fuchs, who plays for FC Sochaux, France. Fuchs who has played for the French U19 and U-20 teams will be a force to reckon with. Also, the return of Arnaud Djoum who plays for Hearts FC in Scotland.

Meanwhile, three players Paul Georges Ntep, Pierre Ramses Akono and Joel Tagueu have been dropped from the list. Coach Seedorf will be watching Christian Bassogog, Kana Biyick and Clinton Njie play in the national team for the first time. Jean Armel Kana Biyick is coming to the team after three fruitless calls.

The match against Brazil will be the sixth meeting between Cameroon and Brazil. Meanwhile, Brazil has won four and lost only one of the previous meetings. The Indomitable Lions only win was a 1-0 at the 2003 Confederations Cup in France. The last time the two teams met was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The Lions lost to Brazil 1-4 at the group stage.

Goalkeepers:

Andre Onana (Ajax in Netherland) Idriss Carlos Kameni (Fenerbahçe in Turkey) Fabrice Ondoa (Oostende in Belgium)

Defenders:

Fai Collins (Standard of Liège in Belgium) Ngadeu Ngadjui (Slavia of Prague in Czech Republic) Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier in France) Jeando Fuchs (FC Sochaux Monbeliard in France) Yaya Banana (Panionos in Greece) Jérôme Onguene (Red Bull of Salzbourg in Austria) Gaëtan Bong (Brighton in England) Jean Armel Kana Biyick (Kayserispor in Turkey)

Midfielders:

Zambo Anguissa (Fulham in England) Georges Mandjeck (Maccabi Haiffa in Israel) Pierre Kunde Malong (Mayence in Germany) Petrus Boumal (Ural in Russia) Arnaud Djoum ( Hearts FC)

Attackers:

Stéphane Bahoken (Angers in France) Eric Choupo (PSG in France) Toko Ekambi (Villarreal in Spain) Fabrice Olinga (Moeskron in Belgium) Jacques Zoua (Astra Giurgi) Clinton Njie (Marseille in France) Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye in China)

Cameroon

Journalist Jailed in Anglophone Unrest

A popular journalist from Cameroon's restive Anglophone region remains in jail after she was arrested and charged with… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.