Cameroon: AFCON 2019 - 23 Lions Called to Camp

The Indomitable Lions will clash against Morocco for the 2019 Total AFCON qualifier and a international friendly against Brazil.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will in less than two weeks player two important international matches. On November 16, 2018 they will play against Morocco in Casablanca for day four 2019 AFCON qualifier and a few days later play an international friendly against Brazil on November 20, 2018 at the Milton Keynes Stadium in London.

Ahead of the two matches, the Head coach of the Indomitable Lions, Clarence Seedorf has published a list of 23 players. On the list are two major arrivals. Defensive midfielder, Jeando Fuchs, who plays for FC Sochaux, France. Fuchs who has played for the French U19 and U-20 teams will be a force to reckon with. Also, the return of Arnaud Djoum who plays for Hearts FC in Scotland.

Meanwhile, three players Paul Georges Ntep, Pierre Ramses Akono and Joel Tagueu have been dropped from the list. Coach Seedorf will be watching Christian Bassogog, Kana Biyick and Clinton Njie play in the national team for the first time. Jean Armel Kana Biyick is coming to the team after three fruitless calls.

The match against Brazil will be the sixth meeting between Cameroon and Brazil. Meanwhile, Brazil has won four and lost only one of the previous meetings. The Indomitable Lions only win was a 1-0 at the 2003 Confederations Cup in France. The last time the two teams met was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The Lions lost to Brazil 1-4 at the group stage.

Goalkeepers:

Andre Onana (Ajax in Netherland) Idriss Carlos Kameni (Fenerbahçe in Turkey) Fabrice Ondoa (Oostende in Belgium)

Defenders:

Fai Collins (Standard of Liège in Belgium) Ngadeu Ngadjui (Slavia of Prague in Czech Republic) Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier in France) Jeando Fuchs (FC Sochaux Monbeliard in France) Yaya Banana (Panionos in Greece) Jérôme Onguene (Red Bull of Salzbourg in Austria) Gaëtan Bong (Brighton in England) Jean Armel Kana Biyick (Kayserispor in Turkey)

Midfielders:

Zambo Anguissa (Fulham in England) Georges Mandjeck (Maccabi Haiffa in Israel) Pierre Kunde Malong (Mayence in Germany) Petrus Boumal (Ural in Russia) Arnaud Djoum ( Hearts FC)

Attackers:

Stéphane Bahoken (Angers in France) Eric Choupo (PSG in France) Toko Ekambi (Villarreal in Spain) Fabrice Olinga (Moeskron in Belgium) Jacques Zoua (Astra Giurgi) Clinton Njie (Marseille in France) Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye in China)