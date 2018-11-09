South Africa: Giants Batsman Hoping to Continue Top Form in MSL

Marco Marais had a blistering Africa T20 competition with the Border team and is looking to continue his top form with the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the Mzansi Super League .

Less than a year ago, Marais shattered a 97-year-old world record, by hitting the quickest triple hundred in first-class cricket history.

The 25-year-old farmer from Stutterheim was picked in the 10th round (R150 000) and will look to power blast himself through the tournament one ball at a time.

Off the field, Marais spends his time farming with his brother in Stutterheim which he says, "it's a bit easier to hit a six than clean out a chicken coop".

He dubs his time on the field as a time which "helps me clear my mind and I think it keeps me hungry to do well".

Marais is excited to be playing in front of the St George's Park crowd.

"I've never experienced the band ever, so I'm looking forward to the gees and obviously to play at such a quality stadium," he added.

He will be playing alongside England batsman Jason Roy, Proteas spinner Imran Tahir, all-rounder Chris Morris and Border/Warriors team-mate Christiaan Jonker.

Marais says he looks forward to learn from everyone in the team.

"It's an amazing opportunity. My dad said I need to be a sponge while I'm with the team," he said.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants play their first game against the Jozi Stars on the November 17 in Johannesburg and their first home match of the season on November 23 (19:00) against Durban Heat at St George's Park.

Tickets for the match are available at Ticketpro or at the St George's Park Ticket Office.

Source: Sport24