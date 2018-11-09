8 November 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Prioritise Rural Gambia in Your Development Plan NA Monitoring Committee Visits Lamin Koto/Passamas Road

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kebba AF Touray

Communities in the Lamin Koto/Passamas Road area have appealed to the regime to prioritise rural Gambia in its development aspirations and empower youth in the Rural Gambia to curb rural urban and irregular migrations.

The appeal was made during the visit of the National Assembly Monitoring Committee to the Lamin Koto/Passamas Road.

The communities hailed the Committee for the visit, but decried the dilapidated conditions of Lamin Koto/Kunten and Lamin Koto /Jarumeh Koto access roads, in adequate water and electricity supply and called for remedies.

At Sami Madina, community members expressed concerns over the gutters, adding that it is hampering the transportation of their farm produce to their homes and has claimed the lives of their small ruminants.

Mr. Vincent Paul Atanga, the project Consultant, said the project is a period of 36 months at a tune of US $61 million and is expected to be completed in February 2020.

He said the project is jointly funded by Saudi Fund, KFAED, OFID, BADEA, ADFD and GoG.

The day's engagement concluded with a courtesy call on the Governor of CRR Sulayman Barry, who also lauded the Committee for the visit and stated that supervision is crucial in ensuring sufficiency and efficiency in reporting and implementation of government development projects, of which they are stakeholders.

Gambia

Option to Settle Diabugu Dispute

There are knowledgeable people in Diabugu. Some are scholars who are exposed to the Constitution. Others are clerics who… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.