9 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: First Lady Gets Matter Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Farirai Machivenyika

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa was presented with the 2018 Matter Humanitarian Award at a dinner held at State House last night.

The award is given by the United States-based Matter Group to a person who exemplifies leadership in serving humanity and an inspiration to others. The award was in recognition of the First Lady's work through her charity organisation, Angel of Hope.

The First Lady won the award at the Matter Annual Gala held in the Unites States last month and was represented at the ceremony by Angel of Hope Foundation advisory board chairperson Mrs Chipo Mtasa and Ms Varaidzo Mnangagwa.

The award was presented to the First Lady by Matter Group president Mr Quenton Marty and in her acceptance speech she said the award would inspire her to do more.

"I will always say, we don't do good to be thanked or awarded, but we should do so as expected of us as decent human beings," she said.

The First Lady said they had entered into a three-year MoU with Matter to work towards achieving better health, nutrition and education.

Zimbabwe

Central Bank Boss Mangudya Blasts 'Ungrateful' Zimbabweans

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya says he is making sacrifices to keep the country's economy afloat… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.