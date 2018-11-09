Zimbabwe: First Lady Gets Matter Award

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa was presented with the 2018 Matter Humanitarian Award at a dinner held at State House last night.

The award is given by the United States-based Matter Group to a person who exemplifies leadership in serving humanity and an inspiration to others. The award was in recognition of the First Lady's work through her charity organisation, Angel of Hope.

The First Lady won the award at the Matter Annual Gala held in the Unites States last month and was represented at the ceremony by Angel of Hope Foundation advisory board chairperson Mrs Chipo Mtasa and Ms Varaidzo Mnangagwa.

The award was presented to the First Lady by Matter Group president Mr Quenton Marty and in her acceptance speech she said the award would inspire her to do more.

"I will always say, we don't do good to be thanked or awarded, but we should do so as expected of us as decent human beings," she said.

The First Lady said they had entered into a three-year MoU with Matter to work towards achieving better health, nutrition and education.